‘Smart Eye’ for a safer city

Hyderabad: A team of students, ‘Qwerty Killers’, from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have been declared first runners-up for their application ‘Smart Eye’ at GE Digital IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things) Hackathon held in Bengaluru, among 959 participants.

The team comprising of Aman Jain, Shubham Pandey and Vipul Kala have received a prize money of Rs 50,000. The hackathon invited ideas on topics such as Smart City, IIOT, healthcare etc and was divided into four phases, the idea submission, developing a prototype, virtual presentation, and the final presentation in GE Digital office in Bengaluru.

Qwerty Killers have developed the application ‘Smart Eye’, which is based on the idea of having a round the clock emergency and security application using video intelligence on the feed from public security cameras (CCTV) and to make the city smart and safe.

The app can identify if a road accident has occurred and could then report the incident to the concerned authorities by sending a mail and placing a phone call. This can be used to notify the nearest hospital about the accident, so that quick action can be taken.

“The app aims to save approximately Rs 5,000 crore expenditure in 20 smart cities. The app also attaches the images of the accident along with the mail, so that a check can be made that no false alarm is raised,” according to a statement. GE Digital IIOT hackathon was a nationwide hackathon hosted on hackerearth.com which witnessed participation from around 959 teams from different colleges across India.