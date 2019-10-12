Smart gadgets from Samsung Galaxy

By | Published: 5:35 pm

South Korean tech giant Samsung introduced Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G and Galaxy Watch Active2 in India. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will now be available in mountain grey and cloud blue colours for Rs 59,999.

“With the Bluetooth enabled S Pen and DeX mode, Galaxy Tab S6 lets you switch seamlessly between work and play, allowing you to expand a moment of inspiration into an immersive session of productivity. Galaxy Watch 4G is Samsung’s first e-Sim enabled watch in India. Galaxy Watch Active2, with its fresh design language and digital bezel, is a great combination of style and functionality,” Aditya Babbar, director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said.

The Watch Active2 steel comes in silver, black and gold finish at Rs 31,990 while the Watch Active2 aluminum comes in black, rose gold along with cloud silver finish at Rs 26,990. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 4G will be available in both 46mm and 42mm variants at Rs 30,990 and Rs 28,490, respectively. All these new devices will be available across offline channels, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals.

Specifications

Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm 855 processor. The tab houses improved S Pen with built-in Bluetooth remote control; users can take selfies and videos spontaneously or scroll through multimedia content.

Additionally, as a part of Samsung’s Galaxy Ecosystem, Galaxy Tab S6 allows users to manage their appliances with Smart Things and Bixby through voice commands.

The Watch Active2 can manually track more than 39 workouts with seven of them getting activated automatically- including running, walking, cycling, swimming. The Galaxy Watch 4G is Samsung’s first Smartwatch to launch with the e-SIM technology in India.

With advanced wellness features and fitness tracking, it aims to help users achieve health goals as well as answer calls, respond to text messages, use GPS mapping, stream music and more, all from the wrist.