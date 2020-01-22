Smart India Campus Hackathon at KITS Warangal

By | Published: 7:27 pm

Warangal Urban: Founder and CEO, Skill Edu Varsity, Hyderabad, K Prudhvi Pathi Rao, said that students should dream of their goals and work hard to achieve them just like former president late APJ Abdul Kalam said.

The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science Warangal (KITSW), is organising two day ‘Smart India Campus Hackathon’ from January 22.

Addressing the students, he said that the government is encouraging the students to do the projects that would address the societal problems.

“The general assembly of UNO has adopted the 2030 agenda for sustainable development which includes 17 Sustain Development Goals(SDGs). Working on the principle of ‘leaving no one behind’, this agenda emphasizes holistic approach to achieve sustainable for explicitly that is including disable. The seventeen goals such as No poverty, zero hunger, quality education, gender equality, etc., holds a deep promise to transform the world,” he added.

KITS Principal Prof. K Ashoka Reddy said that the main objectives of IIC are to interact with business leaders and top-notch academicians, mentoring by Industry professionals, experimentation with new/latest technologies and opportunity to nurture and prototype new ideas.

“The themes (7) of this campus Hackathon as Clean water and Waste Management, Renewable Energy, Biomedical Devices, Smart Vehicles, Robotics and Drones, Food Processing, Agriculture and Rural Development and Security and Surveillance,” he said and stressed that the students do select multidisciplinary projects.

IIC chairman Prof. Pabba Srikanth, IIC Convener Dr. V Chandra Shankar, Rao, IIC student coordinator S Akhilest, all the deans, all the HoDs, IIC faculty members, faculty, staff, students and PRO Dr. D Prabhakara Chary were present.

