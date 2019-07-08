Smart India Hackathon 2019 launched at SREC in Warangal

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Warangal Urban: Smart India Hackathon 2019 (SIH-2019) was launched on Monday at SR Engineering College and through webcast simultaneously by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE.

KV Jayakumar, Dean-International Relations and Alumni Affairs, NIT Warangal; A Varada Reddy, Chairman, SR group of Institutions, CV Guru Rao, Director, SR Engineering College, Mahesh V, Principal SR Engineering College, Sreedevi Devireddy,CEO, SR innovation Exchange, and Ankush of MHRD Innovation cell attended the local inauguration.

The grand finale on Monday and would continue for next five days at 18 different nodal Centres in nine States and one Union Territory. These teams will provide innovative hardware solutions for 124 problems, said Principal SR Engineering College.

In this Hackathon ‘Out-of-the-Box Thinking’ of students would bring out technology based, easy, workable solutions, which would lead to commercial products to develop start-ups, said A Varada Reddy.

There are eight teams from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, that are participating to solve problems which are broadly based on Agriculture, Waste Management, Clean Water, Renewable Energy, Healthcare & Biomedical Devices, Smart Vehicles, Robotics and Drones, Smart Communication, Sustainable Environment, Smart Textile and Smart Cities areas.

The number of girls taking part in the competition is more when compared to boys. Cash prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs. 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh will be awarded to the winners, said Sreedevi Devireddy.

