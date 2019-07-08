‘Smart India Hackathon’ begins at IIT Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The second edition of hardware hackathon ‘Smart India Hackathon’, a five-day challenge to build hardware-backed solutions, is being held at Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad till July 12. Students from various engineering colleges are participating in this hackathon across 18 nodal centres in the country.

Persistent Systems in association with MHRD, AICTE, MIC, and Inter-Institutional Inclusive Innovations Centre is organising this year’s hardware edition which received over 20,000 idea submissions in response to 198 problem statements shared by nine Union Ministries and over 40 private sector organisations.

A total of 250 teams have been shortlisted this year for the grand finale and each team consists of six students and up to two mentors from industry or academia, according to a press release.

