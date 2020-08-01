Smart India Hackathon regionally inaugurated at MLRIT

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: The Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2020 – Software edition, which is being conducted online in view of Covid-19 pandemic, has Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) as one of the nodal centres to facilitate the SIH software edition operations and extend support to participants.

The event was regionally inaugurated at MLRIT on Saturday and the inaugural ceremony was attended by S Shanmugam, honorary chairman, SAE India, Southern section, as chief guest, a press release said.

Robin Tommy, head -TCS Rapid Labs for Tata Consultancy Services, also participated in the event and said that innovative ideas and concepts provide opportunities for engineers to come up with services and technologies that cater to the requirements of society.

Marri Rajashekar Reddy, secretary, MLR Group of Institutions, appealed to the participants to offer out-of-the-box solutions to societal requirements. He said that he was happy that MLR Institute of Technology was one among 40 nodal SIH centres in the country, the press release added.

