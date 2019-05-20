‘Smart’ parking system launched in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:27 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar formally launched a paid parking station and a electric vehicle charging station at the Begumpet Metro station here on Monday.

Under the brand name ‘Park Hyderabad’, the paid parking facility is being offered at all the 24 Metro stations between Miyapur and Nagole stations. About 4000 two-wheeler parking bays and 250 four-wheeler parking bays are available at the 24 stations. At present, Rs.10 per day is being charged for a two wheeler and Rs 20 per day for a four wheeler.

The integrated parking system is being operated by a private company and it will be launching an exclusive mobile app shortly. Once it comes into operation, parking charges will be Rs.3 per hour for a two wheeler and Rs.8 per hour for a four wheeler, said Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy.

Fortum, a Finnish government owned company has entered into an agreement with HMRL and has set up eight electric vehicle charging points at Metro stations. At present, charging is being permitted for free of cost. Once the charges are made applicable, the cost of travel per km would be around Rs.1.80.

In addition to the eight charging stations, Power Grid Corporation of India has set up three points at Miyapur and Balanagar Metro stations.

Appreciating the efforts of HMRL in setting up charging points, Kumar said such measures will go long way in making Hyderabad a environment friendly city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.