Smart police force can achieve Prime Minister Modi’s vision, says Shah

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: A smart police force can act as the flag-bearer in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a five trillion dollar economy, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday.

The Prime Minister’s vision of a five trillion dollar economy could be achieved only when the law and order situation in the country was stable and peaceful, he said after reviewing the passing out parade of IPS probationary officers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here.

“Our Prime Minister has given the vision of a SMART Police (S – Sensitive and Strict, M – Modern with mobility, A – Alert and Accountable, R – Reliable and Responsive, T – Trained and Techno-savvy). The police forces must continuously remodel on this vision to successfully face the challenges in the future,” he said.

Stating that the young officers would soon be joining the distinguished tradition of Indian Police Service in serving the nation with utmost dedication, Shah said the IPS was envisioned as the forebearers of preventing corruption in India by India’s first Union Home Minister, the late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“Your aim must not end by getting selected in the civil services, but the path to making India free from corruption, making it safe and secure from external and internal threats, starts from here,” he said.

He stated the future would present a lot of challenges and hardships. “You are becoming a part of the legacy of those 33,000 officers who have laid down their lives in service of the nation. You have to always work with dedication and ensure security and integrity of India,” he said.

The probationers must remember the oath they take on this day and stick to the path of committed service to the nation all their life. “Your life must be dedicated to uplifting the lives of thousands of fellow citizens who have not got this opportunity,” he said.

Motivating young probationers to become team leaders and lead from the front by example, Shah said, “Sampark (Connect), Samvaad (Communicate) and Samanvay (Coordinate) are the core principles of team building and achieving success in challenging situations.”

He emphasised on reaching out to the people, communicating constantly and building a connect, in order to serve them in the most successful manner.

Concluding his address, the Home Minister expressed confidence that all probationers would maintain high traditions of the police services and dedicate their lives to the service of the nation. He also saluted the sacrifices of the parents of probationers for giving the nation the new batch of dedicated police officers.

