Smart system to monitor public toilets in Warangal

Warangal Urban: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is planning to introduce Real Time Monitoring Sensor (RTMS) system for efficient functioning of public toilets in the city. As a part of this, Pune-based ‘Smart Loo Foundation’ has installed the RTMS system on a pilot basis at a public toilet near Forest office in Waddepally locality in the city.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) team leader A Rajamohan Reddy said that the RTMS by the Smart Loo foundation was first introduced in Pune followed by Patiala. “The Smart Loo Foundation is introducing the RTMS system on pilot basis in the city. Warangal is the third city in India to install RTMS by the Smart Loo,” he said, adding that the officials can monitor details like how many people (women, men and physically challenged people) visited the toilet a day, and the details of the opening and closing timing of the toilet.

“As per the Swachh Bharat guide lines, the toilets must be opened by 4 am and kept open till 10 pm every day. On the other hand, the sensors fitted at the toilets also observe the stinking levels and send a SMS to the concerned sanitary inspector who in turn will ask the cleaners of the toilet to clean it properly,” he explained.

Toilets users can also give their feedback about the functioning of the toilet by pressing the buttons (green and red). “If the toilet is clean, they can press the green button, if it is dirty, they can press red the button. Through this way, we will be able to collect the feedback,” the ASCI official said.

The water levels in the water tank meant for the toilet can also be monitored through sensors flitted at the toilet. “We will meet the district collector on Saturday and explain about the functioning this RTMS system. If it is successful, we can expand it to other public toilets also,” he added. There are a total of 45 public toilets in the city.

