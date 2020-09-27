Smart toilets to come up in KMC limits soon

This facilities were being provided to ensure more facilities to women and maintain Karimnagar as a clean city, KMC authorities said

By | Published: 10:39 pm

Karimnagar: There will be sanitary napkin burning facility in smart toilets being constructed in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, under smart city programme. The sanitary napkin burning machines being set up in 15 smart toilets, will start functioning from October 2.

This facilities were being provided to ensure more facilities to women and maintain Karimnagar as a clean city, KMC authorities said. Besides napkin burning machines, napkin changing rooms, children feeding rooms, separate toilets and bathing rooms for women are also being provided.

The authorities were also setting up separate toilets for physically challenged persons. Western and Indian toilets and bathing rooms were few other facilities being provided in these smart toilets.

As part of the State government’s decision to construct a toilet for every 1,000 population in urban local bodies, KMC has taken up construction of toilets with modern facilities. Initially, it has decided to construct 15 toilets by spending 2.27 crore. Of them, two toilets were constructed on pilot basis at KMC office premises and Malkapur water tank. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar recently inaugurated them.

In the wake of rapid urbanisation, Karimnagar city has expanded leading to a significant increase in population too. Besides students, the business community, vegetable vendors, daily wage labourers, small vendors and the common public from nearby villages and towns would also visit the town daily. Despite the phenomenal increase in visitors and population, there were no adequate public toilets and hence the KMC took up the issue very seriously.

According to authorities the smart toilets would come up at Ambedkar stadium, municipal corporation office, collectorate office, Ayush hospital, Kharkanagadda graveyard, Ujwala park, Lower Manair Dam open gym, Malkapur water tank, SRSP land in Hyderabad road, district veterinary hospital, court tank premises and four other locations.

Informing that tenders for maintenance of toilets have already been invited, Mayor Sunil Rao said all the toilets would start functioning from October 2. According to State government norms, there should be a toilet for every 1,000 population. So far, they have constructed 100 seating capacity toilets, he said and informed that they have to develop another 100 seating capacity toilets in the town.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .