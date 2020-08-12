Smart traffic signals coming up in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:22 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will soon set up advanced traffic signals at 155 junctions in addition to the existing 221 traffic signals in the city. This apart, about 100 pelican signals too are being set up in different areas.

Bharath Electronics Limited (BEL) is currently entrusted with the task of operation and maintenance of 221 existing signals. This contract with BEL is expiring by this month end. The GHMC Standing Committee has already approved the plans of setting up 155 traffic signals and 98 pelican signals at a cost of Rs 59 crore. Among the 98 pelican signals proposed, 28 are to be installed in Hyderabad, 39 in Cyberabad and 31 in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate jurisdictions.

The move to set up new traffic signals comes in the wake of traffic police and experts expressing dissatisfaction over the operations of the existing traffic signals. To this effect, a committee of senior officials, including those from traffic and GHMC, was formed to study the current traffic signals being used in Bengaluru and other metro cities and make recommendations.

Further, the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police have appealed for installation of new 200 traffic signals in addition to the existing 221 signals. Accordingly, the municipal corporation has floated tenders for roping in agencies to design, install, operate and maintain the signals, besides upgrading the existing ones, a senior GHMC official said.

The new unified Adoptive Traffic Signal Control (ASTC) will be synchronised with the Command Control Centre coming up at Banjara Hills. The new system will indicate high traffic areas and the time frequency to change the signals to ensure smooth flow of traffic. More importantly, officials can monitor the entire proceedings on the dashboard on real time basis, he said, adding that the idea was to install the new signals in a year once the agreement was signed. The new signals will be installed at three-way, four-way and five-way junctions in the three Commissionerates.

