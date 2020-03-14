Smart water meters gaining traction in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:13 am 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: Smart water meters are gaining traction as a large chunk of population in fast growing cities resides in high-rise buildings that charge a flat fee per month for water consumption. Even though the water consumption is different for each household, the bill is calculated by dividing the number of households by the total amount. This means that some residents pay for others’ usage as well. Smart water metering enables housing societies to measure and charge individuals on actual consumption. Several cities are quickly adopting this technology and Hyderabad is among the front runners.

Vivek Shukla, CEO and co-founder, SmarterHomes, told Telangana Today, “He said, “Hyderabad as a market is very progressive in adopting new technology. In fact, our first largest implementation was in Hyderabad several years ago. Both the end customers and the Government are conscious about water crisis and the advantages of water metering. The city with its approximately nine million population is one of the fastest growing urban centres in the country. A recent estimate suggested that there are approximately 800,000 apartment units in the city. Each apartment on an average needs three metering units which indicate a 1.5 million units from Hyderabad region.”

Unlike a normal water meter, a smart water meter like WaterOn can measure consumption at a metering point and communicate to the central data servers in real time. It not only helps in recording consumption accurately but it also monitors water infrastructure in real-time. The detailed consumption information helps the consumers alter their behaviour to bring in savings. Customer data proves that apartment communities that have implemented individual metering have reduced their overall water consumption by 35 per cent.

Tangible benefits

Shukla explains, in addition to saving bills, smart water meters provide incentive to save water and help in automatic outage detection. With benefits such as reduction in water consumption, reduced energy bill due to minimal need to pump water to overhead tanks, lesser sewerage charge and better optimisation of their STP (Sewerage Treatment Plant), smart water meters provide an effective way to manage water in housing societies SmarterHomes’ WaterOn water meters come in various variants for different applications. The meters connect with each other with a special purpose cable, which not only manage the data transmission but also power the devices for real-time operations. The meters also have a long life battery and electronic storage of consumption counts. It can store approximately 45 days of consumption records in its local storage.

“Across India, we have signed up over 85,000 meters. In Hyderabad, till date we have installed 10,536 smart water metering units in 52 apartment communities,” he informed.

