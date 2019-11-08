Smart water meters to be installed soon in Sanathnagar Constituency

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: As a means to identify water leakages and reduce non-revenue water, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is planning to install smart metering and leak detecting system at SRT Colony in Sanathnagar Constituency. Under a pilot project, these systems will be installed in the colony presently being served through Fateh Nagar reservoir at a cost of Rs.39 lakh.

As many as 268 meters will be installed to the 150 mm dia to 250 mm dia pipelines. This will help HMWSSB in identifying reduction of non-revenue water in the area. In addition to these systems, HMWSSB is taking up technological interventions like GIS mapping of pipelines and sewer lines etc. in Sanathnagar constituency.

All these initiatives were explained to residents during the launch of 5 MLD reservoir built with a cost of Rs 7.27 crore at Sanathnagar. Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, MLC Ramachandra Rao and HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore launched the reservoir operations here on Thursday.

This reservoir will help in improving water supply in Sri Colony, DNM Colony, Czech Colony, Ashok Colony, Suprabhat Nagar, Lingaiah Nagar, Jayaprakash Nagar and other areas. Srinivas Yadav said if the pilot succeeds, it would be replicated elsewhere in the country and Sanathnagar would get national attention. Dana Kishore said with the quantum of drinking water being wasted in Hyderabad, sufficient water could be supplied to cities like Karimnagar.

