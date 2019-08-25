Smartphones, social media don’t affect kids’ mental health

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Parents believe that using smartphone affects the mental health of their children, but a new study suggested that it is not true. The study published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science tracked young adolescents on their smartphones to test whether them spending time on screen affected their mental health. For the study, researchers surveyed more than 2,000 youth and then intensively tracked a subsample of nearly 400 teens on their smartphones multiple times a day for two weeks. Participants in the study were between the age of 10 and 15. The researchers collected reports of mental health symptoms from the adolescents three times a day and they also reported on their daily technology usage each night. In both these cases, increased digital technology use was not related to worsening mental health. Teens who reported sending more text messages over the study period actually reported feeling better (less depressed) than teens who were less frequent texters.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter