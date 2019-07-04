SMEs lagging in innovation: Saraswat

By | Business bureau | Published: 8:27 pm

Hyderabad: Though India’s ranking in the Innovation Index globally is improving year-on-year, there needs to be an improvement in innovation and intellectual property protection among the country’s small and medium enterprises, according to Dr V K Saraswat, member, NITI Aayog.

There needs to be a layered protection of intellectual property rights that will ensure that IP-competition interface is properly monitored. India should step up investments in R&D from the current 0.7-0.8 per cent to 2 per cent of GDP as it will propel economic growth.

“Since innovation is limited in MSMEs, intellectual property is also limited. Unlike academic institutions, smaller private enterprises lack investment capability,” he told media persons on the sidelines of the second edition of the Conference on Innovation, Intellectual Property and Competition (IIPC) held at Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad campus on Thursday.

When asked about his take on startup innovation, he said, “There are funds for startups to support innovation. There is also a small business initiative. Technology Development Board, Department of Science & Technology and Department of Defence have also come out with dedicated funds to encourage innovation by startups.”

Saraswat who is a former defence scientist said though innovation is happening in this field but registration of innovations had been limited.

Countries that develop national innovation system enable researchers, scientists and industry drive innovation to the next level. Centre’s Atal Innnovation Mission is in this direction, which can make both social and economic impact. India needs to look at commercialising the patents that had been granted.

Recognising that technology will trigger innovation and economic growth, India has come out with a draft policy for artificial intelligence (AI). He said, “Centre is contemplating a programme on AI mission. The draft policy is being circulated for feedback from different stakeholders.”

On the dialogue between the US and India on the IP rights in pharmaceuticals space, he said, “There are issues with reverse engineering in drug development and licensing. Talks are on between the countries.”

Bronwyn Hall, professor of Economics, Emerita, University of California at Berkeley, as a part of her key note address at the conference, said, “India has showed progress in terms of its patent per capita post 2000. European counterparts are however have shown more growth.”

Rajendra Srivastava, dean, ISB, in his address, said that 63 per cent of the value of assets in India are intangible (which is 74 per cent in the USA), which reflects the importance of intellectual property rights. Talking about the Indian innovation ecosystem, he said: ‘In order to strengthen the innovation ecosystem in India there is a need to focus not only on Make in India but also Design in India and Invent in India. Too much of assembly may not generate value.”

