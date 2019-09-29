SMEs need financial support

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:07 pm

SMES have to get GST refund totaling about Rs 7,000 crore. Releasing this will help many SMEs deal with the liquidity issues they are facing, tells Sushma Morthania, Co-founder and Director General of industry body India SME Forum to B Krishna Mohan

Key issues being faced by SMEs

Many of the SMEs are facing liquidity crunch. While reforms like reducing the corporate tax will help in the long run, what they need is immediate support, without which they will turn into NPAs. SMEs have about Rs 7,000 crore stuck in the form of GST refunds. They should be released at the earliest to enable the SMEs take benefit of the festive season. Many companies have stopped manufacturing. Also, many SMEs are indirectly hit by the China-US trade war.

Banks and NPAs

Banks have been given time till March to identify NPAs. This will not help the SMEs in any way. It only means instead of announcing the NPAs now they will do it later. What is needed is support to SMEs to ensure that they do not fall sick. There is no point in saying they have turned NPAs. That way, an entrepreneur will close his existing ventures and start new ones afresh. However, not many will seek a job.

Opportunities

The China-US trade war is turning an opportunity for India. Many US companies want to come to India and get into arrangements with companies here. However, they are not inclined at joining hands with big players as they fear that they will be engulf them. Talent and skills are key saviours for SMEs.

Key sectors

Telangana is strong IT and allied services. This strength can be used to attract companies set up their back offices here. Hyderabad is well poised to support such ventures due its strong, skilled manpower base. Hospitality is also one area that Telangana can attract companies from.

Employment potential

SMEs have immense potential to generate employment. While instituionalised efforts like the T-Hub and WeHub here are doing their best to train youth in entrepreneurship, there is a lot of gap as the supply of engineers is very high. Problem is the young graduates do not know what opportunities are coming their way and the skill sets needed for them. With no orientation in this direction, many end of doing jobs that are below their capabilities. This has to change.

Money management

Banks remain the single largest source of funding for the SMEs. However, the rate of interest for them is relatively higher compared to other segments. Also, the success of SMEs getting loans depends on the observations of banks managers on the trade. There is a need for domain experts who understand SME dynamics to assist banks with calls to lend or not to lend to SMEs.

