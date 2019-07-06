Smile Box campaign launched in Cyberabad

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: To help the underprivileged, a Smile Box campaign was launched jointly by the Cyberabad Police, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at Inorbit Mall here on Saturday evening.

The objective of the campaign is to give an opportunity to citizens to drop used, but not damaged clothes, toys, footwear and other basic necessities in malls and shops, which will be collected and distributed to the underprivileged by the ‘Bring a Smile Foundation’.

To introduce this charitable initiative to citizens, 10 donation drive boxes have been placed in various establishments. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, GHMC Zonal Commissioner Hari Chandana, and Archana Suresh from Bring a Smile Foundation attended the event.

