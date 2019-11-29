Smiles all over as TSRTC employees return to work

By | Published: 10:01 am 10:42 am

Hyderabad: There were smiles all over as TSRTC employees joined duty early on Friday after going on strike for 52 days raising various demands.

They resumed duty after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday asked the employees to join duty unconditionally.

The RTC depots teemed with employees who embraced each other and shook hands before joining duty. The Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in Secunderabad teemed with passengers especially those going to other districts.

At Musheerabad depot, a group of employees performed a ‘Palabhishekam’ on a photograph of the Chief Minister thanking him for coming to the rescue of the employees.

