‘Smiley Nani’ arrested for comments on Hyderabad rape-murder victim

By | Published: 7:00 pm

Hyderabad: A native of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh was on Wednesday arrested by the Cybercrime station of Hyderabad Police for making vulgar comments against the Shadnagar murder-rape victim and supporting the act of the four suspects arrested in the case.

K Sainath (22), a BTech student had created a Facebook id ‘Smiley Nani’ and had made vulgar and inappropriate comments against the victim on Facebook. A few of his Facebook friends also made some objectionable comments on his post.

Based on a complaint, the Cybercrime police registered a case under Section 67A of IT Act, 509 and 201 of IPC Act and took up investigation. The police arrested Sainath from Guntur and produced him before court.

