Smita Sabharwal asks officials to complete final stage works on KLIS

Peddapalli: CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal instructed the officials to complete final stage works of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project in the district at the earliest.

She inspected the ongoing works at Kannepalli and Annaram pump houses and Sundilla barrage on Monday and instructed the officials and contractors to complete all pending works on priority.

She said about 96,000 cusecs of flood water was available in Pranahitha river due to heavy rains in Maharashtra. Motors at Kannepalli pump house have been operated to utilise those waters.

At present, three motors have been operated and each motor was lifting 2,200 cusecs of water, she informed and added that the remaining motors would also be operated depending upon the availability of water in the river.

She said 1.5 tmc water had reached the Annaram barrage through gravity canal. Pumping at Annaram would start when the barrage receives 4.1 tmc water, which will happen in the next two to three days.

In the next stage, water would be released in Sundilla barrage from Annaram, she said and instructed officials to be ready to store water by completing all works.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was firm to provide some respite to farmers by supplying Kaleshwaram water in the present Kharif season.

Water in Pranahita river would be available for a long time. So, the pumping of water would take place on a continuous basis, she said. Electricity works have also been completed.

