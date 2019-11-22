Smitha Sabharwal tells officials to expedite barrage works

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Mulugu/Warangal: Secretary in Chief Minister’s Office Smitha Sabharwal has asked the official concerned to speed up construction of barrage at Tupakulagudem in the district. She along with District Collector C Narayana Reddy inspected the works on Friday.

“The construction works should be completed by March next,” she said. Officials said that foundation had been completed for 59 vents and 44 vent piers were going in. Responding to this, she directed them to speed up the works and added that they could contact Mulugu Collector, if there was a problem with sand availability.

Asking the officials to set up CCTV cameras by dividing the barrage works in three blocks, she directed them to monitor the progress of the works every day.

Later, she inspected the works of the tunnel being constructed under package 3 at Mulugu. The storage capacity of the barrage is 6.94 TMC. It is aimed at stabilising the ayacut of 6.21 lakh under J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme and 7.50 lakh acres under SRSP I and II stages besides providing 50 TMC water to Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Devadula Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) Nagender Rao, SE Sudheer,EE Jagadeeshwar, Eturunagaram ASP Sharth Pawar were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter