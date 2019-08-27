Smoke in cockpit of RGIA-bound IndiGo flight gives passengers a scare

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Hyderabad: Smoke that was detected mid-air in the cockpit of an IndiGo flight on its way to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on Tuesday evening kept about 150 passengers on the flight on their toes.

As per the schedule, the flight 6E-6679 took off from the airport in Delhi around 3.20 pm. The crew detected smoke in the cockpit before the flight reached Hyderabad, and immediately contacted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at RGIA here, requesting for an emergency landing.

Officials at the RGIA activated all emergency services at the airport and asked the Fire Service personnel to be on high alert to deal with any situation once the flight landed on the runway. An ambulance was also positioned on standby to help the passengers in case of any problem.

However, the flight landed safely around 5.15 pm, bringing much needed relief to passengers and officials at the RGIA. The passengers were helped off the aircraft using an evacuation slide, after which they were escorted to the airport.

“Initially, there was some panic after the flight made an emergency landing. Once the passengers started getting down normally, everyone heaved a sigh of relief,” an official at the airport said.

