Smokers at higher risk of getting Covid-19

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: Though the coronavirus pandemic has been evolving too rapidly for conclusive evidence to have emerged on the impact of smoking on an individual’s susceptibility to Covid-19 infection, there is overwhelming evidence that smokers are at higher risk of getting lung and chest infections.

This means, experts say, it is more likely that people who smoke have a higher risk of getting Covid-19 compared to non-smokers.

Dr. A Srikanth, Secretary, Indian Dental Association, Deccan Branch, says, “We know that people who smoke are at higher risk of respiratory tract infections, which puts them in most vulnerable group having higher risk of getting Covid-19″.

Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, deputy director, Center for Cancer Epidemiology at Tata Memorial Hospital says, “the findings of a study published in the Chinese Medical Journal which undertook research among patients affected by the coronavirus said those with a history of smoking were 14 times more likely to develop pneumonia than who did not smoke at all.”

