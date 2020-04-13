Smokers may be at higher risk of Covid-19 infections

By | Published: 5:21 pm

Toronto: People who currently smoke, and those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may have higher levels of a molecule in their lungs, which could put them at an increased risk of developing severe Covid-19 infections, according to a study.

The study, published in the European Respiratory Journal, shows that levels of angiotensin converting enzyme II (ACE-2) –which sits on the surface of lung cells — in former smokers is lower than in current smokers.

“The data emerging from China suggested that patients with COPD were at higher risk of having worse outcomes from Covid-19,” said Janice Leung from the University of British Columbia in Canada. “We hypothesised that this could be because the levels of ACE-2 in their airways might be increased compared to people without COPD, which could possibly make it easier for the virus to infect the airway,” Leung said.

The researchers studied samples taken from the lungs of 21 COPD patients and 21 people who did not have COPD. They tested the samples to gauge the level of ACE-2 and compared this with other factors, such whether they were from people who never smoked, were current smokers or former smokers.