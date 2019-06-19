Smoking may damage body’s autocorrect system

By | Published: 7:04 pm

The study was published in the Journal of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology. “The human body has a buffering system that continuously monitors and maintains healthy blood pressure,” said Lawrence Sinoway, director of the Penn State Clinical and Translational Science Institute.

“If blood pressure drops, a response called muscle sympathetic nerve activity (MSNA) is triggered to bring blood pressure back up to normal levels,” Sinoway said. An additional system — called the baroreflex — helps correct if blood pressure gets too high, he added.

For the study, the researchers recruited 60 participants – 18 smokers and 42 non-smokers. None of the participants had hypertension. The smokers reported smoking an average of 17 cigarettes a day over a period of about 13 years.

After analysing the data, the researchers found no difference in systolic blood pressure between smokers and non-smokers. However, diastolic blood pressure, mean arterial pressure and heart rate were significantly higher in smokers. Smokers also had higher levels of MSNA.In addition, resting heart rate was significantly higher in smokers.