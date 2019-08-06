Smrithi steals the show in OU Inter-college swimming championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Smrithi Mane from Bhavan’s College, Sainikpuri cornered glory when she triumphed in three races in the Osmania University Inter-college swimming championship for women at the GHMC Swimming Pool in Secunderabad on Tuesday. Smrithi won the 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle events to steal the show.

Meanwhile, Bhavan’s College, Sainikpuri bagged the overall championship with 12 points and Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet secured the second position with seven points. The third position was shared by by SN Vanitha Maha Vidhayala and St Francis College for Women with three points

Winners: 100m backstroke: 1. K Sweatha GDC (Beg) 02:04:02; 2. Likhita (Bhavan’s), 3. Yeshwini (OU Science); 100m breaststroke: 1. Yepyashri (Vanitha) 02:00:64; 2. Trisha (St Mary’s), 3. Sharnaya (Bhavan’s); 100m freestyle: 1. Smrithi Mane (Bhavan’s) 01:20:40, 2. Criselda Francis (St Francis), 3. K Sai Manasi (CBIT); 200m freestyle: 1. Yepyashri (Vanitha) 03:38:15, 2. Likhita (Bhavan’s), 3. Criselda Francis (St Francis); 50m backstroke: 1. Smrithi Mane (Bhavan’s) 0:41:58, 2. K Sweatha GDC(Beg), 3. K Sai Manase; 50m butterfly stroke: 1. P Sirisha (Synergy) 0:59:53, 2. Yepyashri (Vanitha), 3. Likhita (Bhavan’s); 50m breaststroke: 1. Noorunisa Samrine (St Francis) 0:53:29, 2.T Trisha (Sr Mary’s), 3. Srinidhi (St Francis); 50 m freestyle: 1. Smrithi Mane (Bhavan’s) 0:35:72, 2. K Swetha (GDC Beg), 3.Divya Kalpana Rao (St Francis); 9. 200m Individual medley: 1.Trisha (St Mary’s) 05:36:12, 2. P Sirisha (Synergy).

