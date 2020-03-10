Smuggled cigarettes seized, two held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) caught two persons on charges of selling smuggled foreign cigarettes and seized property worth Rs 90,000 from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the team caught Ahmed Alam Khan (35), a general store owner from Nampally, and Milan Kumar Jain (30), a supplier from Goshamahal.

P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP, Task Force, said Jain procured Paris, Win, ESSE and other cigarettes through some persons from China and Bangladesh. After getting the consignment in the city, he supplied it to different shops.

“Black marketers make a huge profit by selling smuggled cigarettes as they do not pay import duty and other taxes. Moreover, the cigarettes seized by us do not have pictorial warnings as mandated under the COTPA 2003,” said the official.

Both the arrested persons along with the seized property were handed over to the Habeebnagar police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .