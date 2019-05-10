Smugglers meet their match at RGIA in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:11 am 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: The profiling of passengers is enabling Customs officials nab gold smugglers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad in spite of the crooks using unique ways to bring the precious metal into the city secretly.

Even though smugglers attempted to bring gold by concealing it in mixers, belt buckles, purse rings, support frames of trolley bags and even in their rectum, officials have succeeded in nabbing them. As many as 50.36 kg of gold worth over Rs 16 crore was seized at RGIA in the last one year.

Hyderabad Customs Commissioner MRR Reddy, at a recent press conference, said 26 people including a foreign national were caught in different cases that were detected at RGIA. In all, the Customs officials registered 100 cases since 2018.

Apart from arresting those who were smuggling gold from foreign countries to India, three receivers were also nabbed. The Customs wing is leaving no stone unturned in detecting gold smuggling cases at the airport based on profiling of passengers coming from Dubai and other foreign countries.

Two passengers were detained at RGIA on Wednesday for trying to smuggle gold in paste form by hiding it in their rectum and specially stitched innerwear. The passengers, hailing from Gujarat, landed at RGIA in an IndiGo 6E 025 flight from Dubai.

On being frisked, officials found the gold weighing 3.329 kg and valued at Rs 1.09 crore. The duo was attempting to smuggle the precious metal to their native place in Gujarat from Dubai via RGIA. Last week, the Customs officials caught two persons in separate cases at RGIA.

The Customs wing has also taken action against those smuggling cigarettes and bringing pharma products and electric goods to the city in violation of norms.

