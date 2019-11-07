SN Vanitha Mahavidyalaya bag OU yoga title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:44 pm

Hyderabad: Hosts SN Vanitha Mahavidyalaya Degree College, Nampally emerged overall champions of the Osmania University inter-college yoga championship for women with a total of 845 points. The individual category event was won by Naina from SN Vanitha Mahavidyalaya.

Winners: 1.Naina (SN Vanitha Mahavidyalaya Degree College) 189; 2. R Bindhu (Pendekanti Institute of Management) 185; 3. Harshita Malpani (St Francis Degree College) 180; Team championship: 1. SN Vanitha Mahavidhyalaya Degree College (845), 2. Kasturba Gandhi Degree & PG College (819), 3. RBVRR Degree College (728).

