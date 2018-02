By | Published: 11:25 am 11:31 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: An auto driver panicked when a snake managed to knot itself around his leg while he was taking children to school, resulting in the overturning of the auto.

This incident happened in Singavaram village in Alampur mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district on Monday morning, when the driver was dropping the children at a school in Alampur.

The injured children have been shifted to a hospital in Kurnool.