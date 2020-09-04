Snake bites sibilings, one dead in Medak

Snake bit the sibling when they were sleeping and the parents took the victims to a country doctor in nearby Ramatheertham village where their condition turned critical

Published: 8:21 pm

Medak: In a tragic incident, two brothers were bitten by a venomous snake, resulting in the death of one, while the other is battling for his life.

The victim, Ramcharan, aged 10, died of a snake bite at Doulapur village of Papannapet Mandal in Medak district in the early hours of Friday. He was studying 5th Class in a local school.

According to local police, the victim was sleeping on the floor along with his younger brother Narasimhulu (7), sister Sruthi and their parents, Narayana and Keshamma.

Ramcharan woke up from sleep and complained of stomach pain. When the parents moved the blanket away, they found a highly venomous common krait snake in the blanket. Then, Narasimhulu also complained about pain.

Unaware of the seriousness, the parents took the victims to a country doctor in nearby Ramatheertham village. As the situation turned worse, they shifted both the children to Area Hospital Medak. On the advice of doctors, the parents shifted the brothers to a private hospital. Ramcharan died on the way to the hospital, while Narasimhulu is battling for his life.

The doctors said they could have saved Ramcharan’s life had they been brought to the hospital immediately. Papannapet Police have registered a case.

