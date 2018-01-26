Snake sensitisation programme organised in Medak

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Medak: Members of Friends of Snakes Society in association with Forest Department organised a sensitisation programme on protection of snakes during Republic Day Celebrations here on Friday.

The programme received good reponse as members of the society brought Indian Cobra, Rat Snake, Russel’s Viper and other snake species to educate people about poisonous and non-poisonous snakes.

They demonstrated the people on how to rescue snakes from public places and to release into wild.

Members Aakanksha, Abhishek Deshpande, Sardar Adil, Vishnu, Shanthi, Shrada and Shabaz took part in the programme.

DFO M Padmajarani thanked them for organising the educative programme in Medak.