Snake visits Hyderabad Police Commissioner, ends up behind bars

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar had a slithery visitor early on Saturday, with the reptile later ending up behind bars in the Nehru Zoological Park.

Anjani Kumar was on his morning walk when he noticed that his pet dog, a Great Dane, was barking continuously at some movement near the bushes near his car parking area.

“It happened around 7 am when I was on my morning walk. I noticed some movement in the vegetation in the car parking and my pet dog was barking continuously. I went near the spot and found a snake there. Immediately with the help of our department people, the snake was caught and shifted to the Nehru Zoological Park,” Anjani Kumar said, adding it that it was a common Indian Rat Snake.

The Commissioner asked the public not to panic and not to kill a snake if they spotted one.

“I request you all not to kill the snake. The creatures are part of our eco-cultural heritage and we need to preserve it. In case one spots a snake, they should catch it and shift to the zoo park,” he said.

A few policemen in the Hyderabad City Police are trained snake catchers and have in many instances caught snakes found in residential areas.

