Snakebite cases on the rise in Telangana

Hyderabad: A staggering 3,306 snakebite cases were reported in the year 2018 alone in the State resulting in the death of nine people. As per data available with Central Bureau of Health Intelligence (CBHI), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 885 people lost their lives in 1,64,031 snakebite cases that took place across the country in 2018.

Of these cases, as many as 3,306 happened in Telangana in which nine people died. The highest number of death cases was reported in West Bengal followed by Andhra Pradesh and Odisha with over 203, 117 and 98 cases respectively.

Telangana stood at thirteenth position with respect to the number of deaths due to snakebite. The CBHI said the snakebite was mainly an accidental or an occupational hazard in tropical and subtropical countries where rural populations were mainly affected.

It’s a common occupational hazard mainly in farmers, plantation workers, herders and labourers leading to significant morbidity and mortality that remains largely unreported. The bites inflicted were frequently accidental as when snakes were trodden upon or could result due to sleeping on floor and open style habitation, the CBHI said.

The Ministry has issued directions to all the States and Union Territories to include Anti-Snake Venom Serum (ASVS) in the list of essential drugs of the State and procure these drugs locally for supplying them to hospitals for giving to the needy persons and support the same under National Health Mission.

Friends of Snake Society general secretary Avinash Visvanathan said the ratio between the male and female, who were victims of the snakebite, was 2:1. Sixty per cent of them suffer snakebite on legs while 20 per cent on hands and remaining 20 per cent on rest of the body. Eighty per cent of those who were bitten by snakes suffered the bite on hands and legs during daytime while the remaining 20 per cent of them sustain injuries while sleeping. These cases were reported when the victims were attempting to collect vegetation or picking up sticks and stones.

Avinash advised people especially farmers to wear gumboots while attending to their works in their respective agricultural lands. He said most farmers were found to be sustaining injuries while returning from their fields between 4 pm and 7 pm.

According to Avinash, among the reptiles, 66 per cent different types of species are venomous, and of them, only four species – spectacled cobra, Russell’s viper, Common krait and Saw-scaled viper – are territorial snakes that are commonly found in agricultural lands, rubble and construction sites among other areas.

“These snakes won’t waste venom. They attack a person in self-defense only when he or she comes closer to them,” Avinash explained adding that a person who suffers a snakebite should consult a doctor instead of approaching faith-healers or quacks.

