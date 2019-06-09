Snapchat to build event invites

By | Published: 7:24 pm 7:27 pm

Competing with a similar functionality available on Facebook, photo-messaging app Snapchat is working on integrating support for events into its services.

The unannounced feature was spotted in Snapchat’s code by famed reverse engineer James Manchun Wong. “Snapchat is building event invites. Swipe up on an invite to join a group chat for the event,” Wong tweeted.

It’s currently unclear exactly how Snapchat’s event feature would work — if it’s ever released — but a screenshot posted by Wong displays the look of its interface.

“When you create an event, you can assign it a time and a place. Swiping up on an invite allows recipients to join a group chat for the event,” the report explained.

The feature allows a user to assign events to specific locations, so it seems plausible that they will integrate with the photo-messaging app’s Snap Map.

However, it remains unclear if the feature could be used to make public events or if it would only support private events between users and their immediate Snapchat friends. IANS