Snapshots from the Golden Globes’ red carpet

Hollywood’s most glitzy Golden Globes 2020 gala is set to bestow accolades on artists recognising their excellent contributions in films and television, and it is also a big draw for viewers to see their favourite celebrities donning tuxes and gowns to dazzle the red carpet.

To begin with, American singer-performer, Billy Porter, dropped the major angelic moment when he arrived on the red carpet in a white suit connecting with a dramatic full feathery train. Porter is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television series – Drama for his role in Pose.

Porter, who is known for his bold style, completed his look with a squared mini-sling bag. The singer documented his unusually attractive outfit on his Instagram stories.

Meryl Streep’s sweet gesture of helping fellow actor Helen Mirren fix her dress at the Awards is winning over the Internet. A lot of pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media in which Streep can be seen bending down to hold together a portion of Mirren’s burgundy gown. Streep’s gesture left netizens in awe of her bond with Mirren. Adding to the hot temperatures were Nicole Kidman and Scarlett Johansson. Both the elegant actors chose to wear the crimson hue for their appearance.

Nicole Kidman nominated for her role in the TV series Big Little Lies chose a red Versace off the shoulder gown. A thigh-high slit and a short ruffled details added a touch of glamour to the elegant dress.

Johansson chose to shed her superhero image for a romantic one. The actor wore a custom Vera Wang ensemble with a long trail, a bow and sweetheart neckline. The look was accessorised with a dazzling diamond necklace.

Proving men can’t look less dazzling was Joaquin Phoenix who looked suave in a black suit. He completed the edgy style with black shades. Joaquin with his outstanding performance in the much-acclaimed Joker won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. The star had previously won the award in 2006 for Walk the Line. The red carpet also saw influential stars like Chris Evans and Jason Momoa nailing the red carpet with their own signature styles.