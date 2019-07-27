A sneak-peak into a cinematographer’s life

By | Published: 12:25 am 9:10 pm

To bring that Disney palette and fantasy look to Samantha starrer Oh! Baby, there has been quite a background research done before going on to the sets with the cast. Selection of colours has been crucial as the tone of frames depend on the costumes of the characters. “Usually, costumes are selected on the basis of tone. But, we used the reverse technique in the movie. The style apes the movies that are usually made in Korea, Philippines and Thailand,” says cinematographer Richard Prasad.

Richard, who cranked the camera for movies like Swamy Ra Ra, Kotha Janta, Babu Bangaram, and Dochey, is now in the spotlight for his crafty work in Oh! Baby.

Having born in a middle-class Tamil family, nothing deterred Richard in pursuing his career in filmmaking and cinematography. “I studied visual communications, journalism, photography and painting. Later, I joined a TV channel as a part-timer and launched its website. Meanwhile, I used to be engaged in web designing as well,” says Richard.

Richard’s passion towards direction began when he watched Hollywood movies starring Sylvester Stallone. “However, I slowly realised that cinematography is my biggest passion apart from filmmaking. I would always be curious to gain knowledge of all filmmaking crafts. That’s why I studied cinematography course. By then, I had gained good command over video-editing. With this knowledge, I could get the scene division and sound techniques right,” he shares.

Richard says he see himself as an assistant director rather than a cinematographer everytime he gets on to sets. “I observe the way directors bring out emotions in actors. Many years ago, I did a few commercials. Later, I happened to get in touch with lyricist Krishna Chaitanya.

Through him, I got to know director Sudheer Varma. I started out by working on short films and eventually entered the Telugu film industry,” he shares.

Swamy Ra Ra, directed by Sudheer Varma, was Richard’s first movie as a cinematographer, followed by Kotha Janta, Dochey, and Babu Bangaram.

