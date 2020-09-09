Sneakerheads can now log into ‘Sneakerhood’

One of India’s most trendiest online destinations, AJIO.com, has launched ‘Sneakerhood’ for all the sneaker heads out there.

New Delhi: Fashion-enthusiats can now step into a one-stop online store for new and seasoned sneakers. One of India’s most trendiest online destinations, AJIO.com, has launched ‘Sneakerhood’ for all the sneaker heads out there.

Built within the e-commerce platform, Sneakerhood will house a curated collection of over 10,000 options of sneakers, ranging from evergreen classics, fashionable must-haves and coveted limited editions from international and premium Indian brands. It has been devised as a repository of both the philosophy and style synonymous with global sneaker-culture.

The destination has been curated in keeping with local preferences and distinct mix-and-match fashion sensibilities for women and men. It will give first dibs to shoppers on new collection drops, special edition launches and other sneakerhead milestones at the same time as the rest of the world.

The platform has partnered with brands like Adidas Originals, Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, ASICS, Converse, DC, FILA, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Adidas, Replay, Superdry and many more, giving both access and choice to shoppers in Indian metros and beyond. It will also be the exclusive online platform in India for iconic brands and styles, including the House of Armani, the Diamond Disrupter from FILA, to name a few.

“The growth of the Sneakers category in India indicates not just its infinite versatility, but also its stature in the democratization of socio-cultural cues across the work-life spectrum. It is not unusual for the sneaker to make an appearance in the boardroom, at the DJ console in a night-club or even paired with a crisp, high-waisted cotton sari at an art soiree…many-a-times worn by the same person. AJIO.com’s curation of Sneakerhood is a celebration of this crazy, stupid love for sneakers and a natural extension of our endeavour to bring the best of fashion to our discerning customers,” says Spokesperson, of the platform at the launch.

The introduction stems from an ever-evolving cultural lexicon defined by personal style. From practical sportswear to a beacon of creative subcultures and now, as the perfect accessory to high fashion, the Sneaker has been steadfast in holding its place as a statement of individuality. In a world where ‘what you wear is who you are’, sneakers – or keds, pumps, kicks… whatever you choose to call them, have come to mirror the wearer’s personality as well as preferences.