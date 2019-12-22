Sneha bags third title of the month

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:07 pm

Hyderabad: City golfer Sneha Singh continued her good show by winning the 103rd All India Ladies Amateur Matchplay Golf Championship at the Bombay Presidency Club on Sunday. The 15-year-old golfer downed Hitashee Bakshi at the 36th hole by 1 up. This was Sneha’s third title in the month of December.

Earlier this month, Sneha had won the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Western India ladies and junior girls championship at Kalhar Blues and Greens, Ahmedabad and the All India Junior Championship at Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida.

