Sneha emerges chess champion

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: Bharathakoti Sneha emerged champion by securing 5.5 points in the Telangana State Women Chess Championship at TSCA office, Abids on Sunday. V Nandhitha, D Nigama Sree and Abhirami Madabhushi won the second, third and fourth places respectively with 4.5 points. All the four winners will represent the State team in the National Women Chess Championship.

