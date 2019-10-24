Sneha finishes runner-up in Golf championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:53 pm 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Telangana’s young golfer Sneha Singh finished as runner-up in the IGU Army Ladies and Junior Girls Championship held in New Delhi on Thursday. The 15-year-old Sneha lost in the second play-off on the sudden-death hole.

Sneha, despite being two strokes behind the champion Hitashee Bakshi on the final day came back strongly to lead the field after 13 holes. However, an unlucky triple on the 14th hole affected her in the final run.

The HGA (Hyderabad Golf Association) player scored a final round of one over to tie the lead. In the sudden death play-off, Hitashee won on the second play-off hole.

“My win in Jaipur last week and the runner-up show here will certainly improve my national rankings and World Amateur Golf Rankings. I am very happy now,” Sneha, a student of Delhi Public School, said.