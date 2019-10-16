Snehit, Pranitha win top honours in Table Tennis championship 

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: SFR Snehit (GTTA) and G Pranitha (HVS) emerged as men’s and women’s singles champion in the sixth Telangana State Stag inter-district and State Table Tennis championship that concluded at Mahaveer Group of Science and Technology, Bandlaguda, on Wednesday.

Snehit defeated a fighting Aman Balgu (CRSCB) 11-6,11-7,6-11,12-10,6-11,11-6 in the men’s singles final while Pranitha (HVS) overcame Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) 11-7,11-4,14-12,7-11,8-11,8-11,11-7 in the women’s summit clash.

Results:

Cadet boys final: Jatin Dev (SPHS) bt Arush (APG) 6-11,5-11,11-8,13-11,11-4,11-8. Semifinals: Arush bt Dhruv Sagar (GSM) 3-0; Jatin Dev bt Shaurya Raj Saxena 3-1.

Cadet girls final: Shriya (AWA) bt P.Jalani (VPG) 11-9,11-4,11-8,11-8.

Sub-junior boys final: Jashan Sai (MLR) bt Trishul Mehra (LBS) 11-3,4-11,11-3,11-7,11-9.

Sub-junior girls final: J.Gouri (MLR) bt Pooja Khajandar (AWA) 5-11,7-11,14-12,13-11,9-11,11-4,11-8. Semifinals: Gouri bt HS Nikhitha (VPG) 4-1; Pooja Khajandar bt HS Nandini (VPG) 4-0.

Junior boys finals: Kesavan Kannan (MLR) Pranav Nallari (AWA) 7-11,7-11,12-10,11-7,8-11,11-4,11-4. Semifinals: Kesavan Kannan bt S.S.K Karthik (AWA) 4-2 Pranav Nallari bt Jashan Sai (MLR) 4-2.

Junior girls final: N.Bhaavitha (GSM) bt Keerthana (HVS) 11-3,15-17,11-9,11-8,11-13,9-11,11-5. Semifinals: N.Bhaavitha bt Y.Nikhitha (YMCAXTTA) 4-2; Keerthana bt Pooja Khajandar 4-2.

Youth boys final: Mohd Ali (LBS) bt SFR Snehit (GTTA 11-9,5-11,11-8,11-3,11-9. Semifinals: Mohd Ali bt Sainath Reddy (MLR) 4-1; SFR Snehit bt Saroj Siril (AWA) 4-0.

Youth girls final: B.Raaga Niveditha (GTTA) bt Naina Jaiswal (LBS) 6-11,4-11,11-9,11-9,11-8,9-11,12-10. Semifinals: B.Raaga Niveditha bt G.Pranitha 4-2; Naina Jaiswal bt Varuni Jaiswal 4-3.

Men’s final: SFR Snehit (GTTA) bt Aman Balgu (CRSCB) 11-6,11-7,6-11,12-10,6-11,11-6. Semifinals: Aman Balgu bt Amaan UR Rahman (AVSC) 4-1; SFR Snehit bt Saroj Siril 4-1.

Women’s final: G.Pranitha (HVS) bt Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) 11-7,11-4,14-12,7-11,8-11,8-11,11-7. Semifinals: Varuni Jaiswal t M.Monica (GSM) 4-0; G.Pranitha bt Naina Jaiswal 4-2.

