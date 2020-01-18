Snehit sets sights on top 5 rankings in seniors

By | Published: 12:12 am 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: The year 2019 has been a landmark year for the talented table tennis player S Fidel R Snehit. The immensely talented youngster became the first TT player in a long time from the State to win a national title. The last time a player from the State who triumphed was Mir Khasim Ali in 1960s.

Snehit added one more feather to his cap as he clinched the gold in Khelo India Youth Games in the under-21 category. En route, he defeated favourite Jeetan Chandra from Haryana in semifinal and Raegan Albuquerque of Maharashtra in final for the victory. The 19-year-old paddler is all excited and wants to continue the good run in the new year.

However, he said that the start was not good last year. “I didn’t play well at the beginning of the last year. I was No.7 in national rankings. But this victory in nationals in Jammu (in December) changed everything. This is one of the best tournaments in my entire career. I was very happy to win the nationals. After the victory, I also became No.2 in rankings and that helped me to play more international tournaments and get exposure. I have been training very hard and my hard work before that nationals reaped rewards,” he said of the victory in the 81st UTT Junior and youth Nationals that concluded last month in Jammu.

The Global Table Tennis Academy (GTTA) is currently ranked in top 20 in the senior category and he hopes to continue is good show improve his rankings at national and international circuit. “Having won the national title, I will now be able to play more international tournaments. That will give me good exposure which will improve my game. My aim is to enter top 5 in the national rankings in senior category in the new year,” he revealed.

He is training hard with coach Somnath Ghosh, who had groomed him from a young age, and has now set his sights on doing well in the upcoming senior national championship scheduled to be held in city from next week. “This is one of the prestigious tournaments of the country. All the top players will participate in it. I am training hard. My focus now is on improving my fitness. So we are doing two fitness training sessions in a day. And we are training close to three hours fine-tuning my game. I want to do well in the senior nationals,” he added.

He also trains with S Raman in Chennai at the Raman TT High Performance Centre once in a while and he credited Raman for improvement in his game.

