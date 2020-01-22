Sniffer dog dies in Sangareddy

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Sangareddy: A sniffer dog, which served Sangareddy Police for a long time, died on Wednesday due to health related problems on Wednesday.

According to its handler, Hanumanth, the Labrador was born in November 2007. Since its birth, it had been trained at Sangareddy police headquarters before its induction into the dog squad. The dog, Hersely, was used for checks during VIPs visits and identifying explosives. Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy hailed Hersely’s services. Police led by Reserve Inspectors, Harilal, Krishna and others offered tributes to the sniffer dog.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.