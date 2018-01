By | Published: 3:53 pm 4:13 pm

Hyderabad: Sniffer dogs that underwent training at the Intelligence Integrated Training Academy in Moinabad took part in checking at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station here on Thursday.

The sniffer dogs were brought to the bus station to check their sniffing skills and power after completion of the training at the academy.

Officials will later hand over these dogs to police departments in other States based on their request.