Snooker parlour raided in Hyderbaad’s Masab Tank

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team raided a snooker parlour in Masab Tank and caught eight persons who gathered at the place in violation of lockdown orders. Acting on a tip off, the task force team raided French Target Snooker. All the eight persons were handed over to the Humayunnagar police for further action, police said.

