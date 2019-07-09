So what will happen to India – New Zealand cricket match now?

By | Published: 9:28 pm 11:14 pm

As feared, rain payed spoilsport in the India-New Zealand semi-final match at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Just as New reached 211-5 off 46.1 overs, the match was as rain pounded the stadium, literally dampening the spirits of the cricket buffs not just in the stadium, but also that of millions watching the match on television sets across the world.

So what will happen now is a much debatable point.

Here are the possible options that could be considered by the umpires.

Options:

There is an additional two hours’ playing time to complete the match today and a reserve day has also been scheduled for Wednesday.

If New Zealand’s innings concludes on 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs, the 46-over target for India would be 237.

Revised targets:

40 overs – 223 runs,

35 overs – 209 runs,

30 overs – 192 runs,

25 overs – 172 runs.

If India’s innings is reduced to 20 overs, their target would be 148.

If there is no further play even for 20 overs today, the match will be resumed on Wednesday from where it left off on Tuesday. (Under Duckworth- Lewis method)

If there is no play even on Wednesday, then table toppers India would qualify to the final on a better run-rate and more wins than New Zealand.

Meanwhile, twitterati is going crazy over the scenes of rain in Manchester. Here are a few interesting tweets:

Only England and Australia didn’t yet have a rain affected game.

Scam!#INDvNZ — Thakur Sahab (@Angry_Engg) July 9, 2019

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter