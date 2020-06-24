So, what’s Bithiri Sathi’s next venture?

By | Published: 7:27 pm

Popular comedian-actor Ravi reveals the reason behind his departure from TV9 Chevella Ravi Kumar, who is popular as ‘Bithiri Sathi’ set a benchmark on the small screen. Ravi started his career as a mimicry artiste and became famous through the ‘Teenmaar’ daily news show on V6 news channel. Bithiri Sathi’s character made him so popular, that he gained recognition even in the Telugu film industry.

He acted in various roles in Telugu films, with his most recent role being the lead role in the movie Thupaki Ramudu. Ravi balanced small and big screens successfully; and last year, he moved to TV9 and started a new programme called ‘ismart news’.

Ravi did 300-plus shows on the channel but his contract was revoked by management recently due to a few internal issues. “I tried my level best to make the programme a hit. It’s actually the second-highest viewed programme on the small screen. I gave my 100 per cent to the character.

All the shows which I did were natural and I involved myself in them completely. Recently, on Father’s Day, I have done a skit where I have shown my father’s picture which the management didn’t like. As artistes, we try to involve ourselves in the character and try to give the best and I tried to express my real feelings to the audience; but, it was misunderstood by the management which led to my departure,” says Ravi who is no longer working with TV9.

Ravi, who was the highest-paid artiste in TV9, is now figuring out his next step. Following his departure from the channel, other channels have approached him to join their channel.

