Soak in some sun, peace at these luxe-spaces

By | Published: 12:24 am 9:25 pm

How many times have we gone through countless websites looking for affordable and luxurious accommodations for a quick getaway and come away disappointed? Well, tapping into this looming gap is Isprava’s holiday home rental space, ‘Lohono Stays’ which are a new range of stunning holiday homes.

For the uninitiated, ‘Lohono Stays’ offers most unique, local and curated hospitality experiences to its customers while they are on vacation by not only delivering a beautiful home in a stunning location, but also managing the entire stay with the help of their well-trained and connected teams.

The word lohono is derived from the Hawaiian word ‘lono’ which is related to relaxation, music and peace. The homes are the brainchild of Nibhrant Shah, founder and CEO, Isprava and Lohono Stays who yearned to stay far away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. The feeling led him to launch designed holiday villas at picturesque locales of Goa, Coonoor and Alibaug.

“Travellers today are looking for an experiential stay, a holiday escape which is locally curated, close to social infrastructure and yet private and exclusive. A lot of brands that aim to offer this are either a hit or miss, and not consistent in offering the kind of bespoke luxury consumers have come to expect. We hope to bridge this gap with Lohono Stays,” says Nibhrant Shah, founder and CEO, Isprava and Lohono Stays.

What works in the brand’s favour is that they offer patrons a valued investment equipped with the best facilities that includes amenities, a concierge service, among a host of other things.

Breathtaking locales

The destinations are diverse and vibrant, from the most popular spots to the best-kept secrets. It can take you to the sun, seas and sands of Goa, or transports you to the tranquil hills of The Nilgiris. You get handpicked destinations fulfilling every home owner’s desire— from the sea-loving to those who prefer peaceful mountain scapes, and beyond.

Service extraordinaire

When you set off on your vacation, there are two things you most definitely look for – quality service and great comfort. Be it a quick escape from the chaos at work or a much-needed getaway with your better half, you don’t have to worry about anything. Need the pool cleaned before you take a quick dip? Tell the caretakers who will get it done in a jiffy. Want to reserve a table for two at that restaurant everyone’s been raving about? The travel desk will help you out. All you need to do is sit back, relax and make the most of your vacation.

Passion abodes

With a palatial home sprawling across a huge plot of land, each estate from Isprava offers stunning, unobstructed views of the serene landscapes. Charming in style and luxe in detail, the villas are designed to make you feel at home, with the luxuries of a seven-star hotel.

Isprava’s vaddo (in Goa and Alibaug) and hamlet (in Coonoor) epitomise community style living where each home has a unique aesthetic and private pool, defying the usual cookie cutter gated villas. The vaddos and hamlets are offer luxuries and privacy of an independent villa while being surrounded among like-minded neighbours.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter