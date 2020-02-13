Soak in wellness retreat this Valentine’s Day

By | Published: 4:41 pm

Love is in the air, the countdown to Valentine’s Day has truly begun. Apart from spending a cliché day, indulge in some wellness for yourself, partner and family through some rejuvenation and couples retreat can be an offbeat experience for all. Indulge in some interesting wellness therapies that make you and your partner feel relaxed and value the quality time you spend with each other in a more unique way.

Wellness therapy is a natural form of healing that includes addressing issues and recognising factors from a mental, physical and spiritual point of view. A wellness retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the city ensures you and your partner time together.

A wellness retreat typically has several options of therapy to choose from depending on what suits your mind and the body best. Naturopathy, ayurveda, yoga and meditation, physiotherapy, acupuncture, massages etc. are some of the therapies that couples can try together, suggests Dr. Shyam Nidugala, Chief Medical Officer, Nimba Nature Cure.

Naturopathy has become a treatment synonymous with harmless healing through the powers of nature. After the craze for conventional therapies, traditional healing practices are now trending worldwide. Natural Healing emerges from the fact that the body possesses innate power to heal itself.

Ayurveda is the science of life, a treatment that puts emphasis on the fact that the body is a part of the cosmic system and a disorder can be managed through correcting the imbalance of the five basic elements of life: earth, water, air, fire and ether. A potli massage is a common therapy that improves healing and relieves pain.